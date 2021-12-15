Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 47,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,816. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $235.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

