Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Hold

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PUK stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 195,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

