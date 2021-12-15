Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Hold

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get CareMax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 407,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,807. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.