Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Hold

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FTK stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 314,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,490. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.29. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

