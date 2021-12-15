Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

SBRA opened at $13.16 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

