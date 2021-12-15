Zacks Investment Research Lowers Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

SDPI stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

