Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Lowered to $136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.17% from the company’s previous close.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

ZLAB traded down $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. 117,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

