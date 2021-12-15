Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Zedge alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zedge by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.