Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 112,446 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $721,560 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

