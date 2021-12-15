Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 168,413 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,413 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

