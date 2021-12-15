Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

