Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $760.37 million and approximately $47.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00404896 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010350 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.71 or 0.01289110 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,427,901,645 coins and its circulating supply is 12,136,434,492 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

