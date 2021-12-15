Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.24. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

