Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 480 by Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 480 price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 445.60.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

