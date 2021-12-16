-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).
NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
