-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $307,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.