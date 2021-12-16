-$0.07 EPS Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $65.28 on Monday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -133.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

