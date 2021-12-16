-$0.08 EPS Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,614. Vtex has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $2,061,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $3,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

