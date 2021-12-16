-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,547. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $266.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

