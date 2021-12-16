-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.