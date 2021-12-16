$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.12. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,385.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

