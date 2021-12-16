$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.14. PayPal posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.87. PayPal has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

