-$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,806. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

