$1.25 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.