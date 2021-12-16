$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

HLF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,857. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

