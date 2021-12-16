$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

