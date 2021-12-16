$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.