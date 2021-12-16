10,481 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nikola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Nikola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NKLA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

