10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00.

10x Genomics stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

