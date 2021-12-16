11,501 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

MWA opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,935 shares of company stock worth $185,848 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

