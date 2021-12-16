150 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,940.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,901.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2,764.45. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

