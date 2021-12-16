15,639 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Truist Securities cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.