$16.04 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $16.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.97 million to $16.11 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $100.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.41 million to $100.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.75 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $69.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFMS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $35,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,165. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

