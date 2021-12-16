1,606 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $10,568,757. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $256.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.82. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

