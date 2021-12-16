17,111 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,862,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.80. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

