180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu Acquires 8,000 Shares

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu acquired 8,000 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quan Anh Vu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Quan Anh Vu purchased 4,500 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00.

Shares of ATNF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 742,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in 180 Life Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 180 Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

