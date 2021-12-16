1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Down 6.8%

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

1847 Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Land Management Services and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment consists of an established business specializing in providing land application services and selling equipment and parts.

