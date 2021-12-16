19,102 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 46.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

