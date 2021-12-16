1Million Token Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One 1Million Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $341,861.01 and $10,701.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1MT is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. 1Million Token’s official website is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

1Million Token Coin Trading

