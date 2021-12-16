$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $3.26. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $274.57. 287,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $178.03 and a 1 year high of $284.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

