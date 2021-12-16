2,050 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

