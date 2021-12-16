2,082 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,901.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,764.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.