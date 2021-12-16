$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $104.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $147.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.38 million, with estimates ranging from $112.42 million to $224.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 88.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 6,698,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,783,352. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

About OrganiGram

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.