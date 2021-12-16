$3.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.10. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.