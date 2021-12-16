$362.61 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post $362.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.55 million to $364.50 million. Vonage reported sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

VG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.78. 18,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -296.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

