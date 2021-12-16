$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 144,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

