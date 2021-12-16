46,673 Shares in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

