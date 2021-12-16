$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $318.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.56 and a beta of 0.33. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $331.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.02 and a 200-day moving average of $288.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,871 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

