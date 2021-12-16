$5.00 EPS Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will report earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN opened at $39.00 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

