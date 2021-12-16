$588.91 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $588.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.60 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. 14,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,840. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

