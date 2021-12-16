$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $235.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,388. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

