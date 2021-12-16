$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the lowest is $590,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYXH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.